Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): Minister of Information and Technology KT Rama Rao (KTR) in a press meet on Saturday warned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against politicising the Telangana State Public Service Commission exam issue for selfish gains and assured that justice will be done to the unemployed.

"Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay's baseless allegations against the state government without knowing the fact that TSPSC is a constitutional body and the State Government has a limited role to play show the level of ignorance of the BJP President", KTR told reporters.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 36-Year-Old Mentally Ill Woman Sexually Assaulted at Female Ward in Kalaburagi Government Hospital, Police Register Case.

KTR remarked that BJP is trying to create unrest among the unemployed youth by attributing the mistake made by one individual to the entire TSPSC. He reminded that it was Bandi Sanjay who appealed to the youth to leave their jobs and stop preparing for exams to campaign for the BJP.

"There are numerous instances of paper leaks in various BJP-ruled states and BJP has no moral right to question the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government's commitment to the unemployed. In 8 years, 13 question papers were leaked in Modi's state Gujarat. Does Bandi Sanjay have the guts to ask for Modi's resignation," questioned KTR.

Also Read | West Bengal: ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique Attacked at DA Protest Site in Kolkata, One Arrested (Watch Video).

KTR said, "When any issue happens, how the government reacts is important."

He mentioned that as soon as the paper leak issue came out, the State government acted swiftly, constituted an SIT and arrested all the accused.

KTR said that though the incident was unfortunate, keeping in mind the future of all the eligible candidates and to deliver justice, TSPSC has cancelled the Group-1 prelims exams.

Minister KTR appealed to the youth and students of Telangana that there is no need to worry about recruitment. The Minister assured that the BRS government will take all kinds of measures to ensure justice for each and every unemployed youth in the State.

He added that the TRS government had already shown its commitment to the unemployed youth by filling up more than twice the number of jobs promised. The Telangana government has brought a new zonal system unlike anywhere else in the country with the lofty ambition of getting 95 per cent of jobs for the youth of Telangana, which is proof of the government's commitment towards the welfare of the youth, he remarked.

Minister KTR said that Bandi Sanjay resorted to a similar type of baseless personal allegation earlier with regard to intermediate examinations without having minimum awareness on the functioning of government wings. He warned that Sanjay would have to face criminal cases in the future for his politically-motivated conspiracies.

Earlier on Friday, the state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was detained by the police after he sat on a hunger strike in the state capital over the alleged leak of the assistant engineer exam paper conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The state BJP chief started a hunger strike against the Telangana government. He along with several state BJP leaders had marched from the State BJP office and sat on protest at Gun Park over the TSPSC alleged paper leak.

Other than Bandi Sanjay, Eatala Rajender and several other BJP leaders and party workers have also been detained by the police.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) ordered the cancellation of an examination held on March 5, this year in view of a paper leak.

The TSPSC said a fresh date for conducting the examination will be announced later.

"Commission after careful examination of FIR No. 95/2023, Dt: 14/03/2023 registered by Central Crime Station, Hyderabad District, with regard to leakage of question papers, has decided to CANCEL the examination held on 5/3/2023. The fresh date for conducting of examination will be announced later," read the official notice.

To further investigation of the Assistant Engineer Recruitment Test paper leak case, was transferred to the SIT, the police said on Tuesday.

Hyderabad police arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in a paper leak, the officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)