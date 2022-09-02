Hyderabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Friday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking establishment of Bulk Drug Park in the state.

Alleging the recent notification by the Centre allotting Bulk Drug Parks to three States - Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat - as "biased", Rao said Telangana contributes to more than 40 per cent of pharma production.

Hyderabad is also known as the vaccine capital of the world and played a crucial role in supplying World Health Organisation (WHO) approved vaccines to during the pandemic, he said.

"It is appalling that disregarding facts such as project readiness, availability of conducive ecosystem for API manufacturing, demand from the industry to set up manufacturing units does not come across as a rational evaluation undertaken in the best interest of the country," he said.

The state's flagship 'Pharma City' project which spread over 19,000 acres is the world's largest pharma cluster and has garnered worldwide attention, he said and added that unfortunately it has not been given any consideration for setting up Bulk Drug Park in the country.

