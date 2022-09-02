Aurangabad, September 2: The water storage in Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 99.01 per cent of capacity, leading to 18 gates being opened to discharge 76,856 cusec (cubic foot per second) amid continuous inflow, an official said on Friday.

The inflow of water into the dam reached 75,681 cusec from 22,455 cusec in just 12 hours during the day, leaving the storage at 99.01 per cent, up from 98.35 per cent in the morning, he said. Tamil Nadu Rains: High Alert Along Cauvery, Kollidam River Banks As Reservoirs Near Full Capacity Due to Incessant Rainfall.

"The outflow from the 18 gates was increased from 39,128 cusec at 6am to 76,856 cusec later in the day. An alert has been sounded for areas along the Godavari river," he said.

The capacity of the dam is 102. 73 TMC (thousand million cubic foot) and it provides water to Aurangabad and Jalna cities and industrial regions in the two districts.

