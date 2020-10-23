Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana State R Sobha on Thursday visited the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad to take the stock of the situation following incessant rains during the past week.

Sobha inspected Mir- Alam Tank arch bund and the heavy inflow into the zoo from weir adjacent to Tiger Safari area of the Zoo. She also reviewed the areas of Safari Park, Singoji Pond, Bear Moat which are inundated with floodwater and being drained out with the help of diesel engines and manually.

The collapsed boundary wall and bridge at bear moat area were also inspected by the PCCF.

She appreciated the efforts taken by the zoo officials in maintaining hygiene condition and draining out water from the enclosures and said that the matter will be discussed with the irrigation Department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Department for a permanent solution.

Meanwhile, she along with Zoo staff participated in the Bathukamma celebrations organised at the Children park at Nehru Zoological Park.

Dr Sidhanand Kukerty, IFS, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Prod) and Director, Zoo Park, Hyderabad, Telangana State Hyderabad, N Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, A Nagamani, Dy Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad were also present. (ANI)

