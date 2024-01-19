Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 19 (ANI): In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Telangana police on Friday arrested four members of an interstate drug peddling racket and seized over 180 grams of narcotics including heroin and MDMA, said the police.

The operation was conducted near Varshini Function Hall, Almasguda, to counter the illegal drug trade operating between Rajasthan and Hyderabad.

The police registered a case under section Cr. No. 54/2024 U/s. 8 (C) r/w 21 (C) and sec.29 OF Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Drugs Act at Meerpet police station.

A joint team from the Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone, and Meerpet police arrested the accused, identified as Narendra Bishnoi, Praveen Bishnoi, Hema Ram, and Pakkaram Devasi. All four hail from Barmer district, Rajasthan, and were reportedly involved in drug peddling and consumption themselves before becoming suppliers to others, said police.

The police seized 150.3 grams of heroin, 32.1 grams of MDMA, two two-wheelers, six mobile phones, and Rs. 2,500 in cash from the accused. The seized drugs, estimated to be worth over Rs. 1 crore in the international market, were concealed in clothes for transportation from Rajasthan to Hyderabad via private buses.

Two accused are still on the run, said police.

According to Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, the racket used to procure heroin at Rs. 5,000-6,000 per gram and MDMA at Rs. 2,000-4,000 per gram before selling them at a significantly higher price (Rs. 10,000-12,000 per gram) to drug users in Hyderabad. Efforts are underway to apprehend the main peddler and source identified in Rajasthan, as well as track down anyone who purchased drugs from the arrested individuals.

