New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Congress on Sunday constituted an election coordination committee for the Telangana assembly polls to coordinate the election campaign of the star campaigners.

As per the notification issued by the party, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has been appointed as convener of the panel, with Mahesh Kumar Goud as co-convener.

The committee includes three other members: Syed Azmatullah Husseni, Nuthi Shrikanth and N Preetham.

"The AICC has approved the proposal for the constitution of a Coordination Committee to co-ordinate the election campaign of the star campaigners, for the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana - 2023, as follows, with immediate effect," the party said.

Telangana will go for assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

