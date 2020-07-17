Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI) COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Telangana on Friday, with as many as 1,478 new cases and seven deaths being reported, taking the tally of infections in the state to 42,496 and toll to 403.

Out of the 1,478 fresh cases, 806 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 91 and 82 cases respectively.

Also Read | BJP Leader Sanjay Jain Arrested by Rajasthan SOG: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

A state government bulletin said 28,705 people have been discharged so far, while 13,389 were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, the discharge rate was 68 per cent.

Also Read | Eid Ul-Adha 2020: Bakra Eid Prayers to be Offered Only at Homes Amid COVID-19 Crisis, All Livestock Markets Closed, Says Maharashtra Govt.

The bulletin said 15,124 samples were tested on Friday, the highest for a day so far.

Cumulatively, 2,37,817 samples have been tested.

It said the 'tests per million population' was 4,945, while the 'percentage of positive cases out of samples tested' was 18 per cent.

According to the bulletin, the total number of government COVID-19 hospitals was 61 and the total number of earmarked COVID-19 beds was 17,081.

The total ICU beds in the COVID hospitals was 1,616 and the total number of ventilators in the COVID hospitals was 471.

The number of vacant isolation beds, oxygen beds and ICU beds was 11,053 and 2,900 and 1,335 respectively, it said.

The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

It said people can contact 9154170960 on Whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/ laboratories.PTI SJR SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)