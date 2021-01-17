Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally edged up to 2.91 lakh in Telangana with the addition of 299 fresh cases, the state government said on Sunday.

Two more COVID-19 deaths pushed the toll to 1,577 in the state where the active cases stood at 4,191, a bulletin said Areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 57 people testing positive, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (26) and Karimnagar (24), the bulletin, providing details as of 8 pm on Saturday, said. The total number of cases stood at2,91,666 while recoveries wereat2,85,898.

As many as33,298 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far in the state to over 74.61 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was slightly over two lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality and recovery rates were 0.54 per cent and 98.02 per cent respectively as against the national average of 1.4 per cent and 96.6 per cent, it added.

