Hyderabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 98 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,37,597.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Muslim Man Stabs His Former Hindu Wife to Death for Not Wearing 'Burqa' in Tilak Nagar, Arrested.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 50.

Also Read | YouTuber Tuhin Mondal Arrested for Creating Memes Over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Jhalmuri' Comment.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 110 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,32,796.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,054 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases was 690, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)