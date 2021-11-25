Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday registered 147 fresh COVID-19 cases and one related fatality taking the total positives in the state to 6,75,148 and the toll to 3,986. Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was among those who tested positive for the virus.

The number of active cases stood at 3,531, a state government bulletin said. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 56 cases followed by Rangareddy 12 and Karimnagar districts 11.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death By His Younger Brother WIth Pair Of Scissors In Lucknow’s Gomtinagar.

A total of 33,836 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested stood at 2.84 crore.

A total of 148 COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total to 6,67,631.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 15-year-old rape survivor strangles her baby to death in Damoh, Arrested.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.88 per cent and 0.59 per cent respectively, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Reddy said as part of regular medical check-up, he got himself tested for COVID-19.

He further said though he did not have any health complications he got admitted in a hospital as advised by doctors. Reddy also requested those who met him over the past few days to undergo COVID-19 tests and to isolate themselves as a precautionary measure.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy had attended the wedding ceremony of the Telangana Assembly Speaker's granddaughter in Hyderabad on November 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)