New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Telangana on the state's formation day and said that Telangana is synonymous with hard work and unparalleled dedication to national progress.

"Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the states' Formation Day. The people of Telangana are synonymous with hard work and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world-renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana," PM Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz Lays Wreath at National War Memorial

Read @ANI … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, and the day is celebrated as Telangana Day or Telangana Formation Day.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who hails from Telangana, said that BJP will fulfil the dreams of the people of the state.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Late Singer’s Friend Reveals Chilling Details; Locals Say Moose Wala Was Alive for Few Minutes After Attack.

"Today Central Government is working for Telangana's development. I have full trust that under PM Modi's leadership, Telangana will move forward on the path of development. BJP will fulfil the dreams of the people of Telangana," Reddy told ANI.

The Union Minister also hoisted the national flag at his official residence in New Delhi on the occasion.

On Twitter, he also glimpses from the "Telangana Poru Yatra" that he undertook as part of the "Telangana statehood struggle."

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attended an event to mark the state formation day.

Rao had earlier said that the formation of Telangana, was made possible due to the sacrifices made by people, and the state has been built with the same spirit.

On the occasion of the state's formation day, the government released a 172-page 'progress report' highlighting the developmental works carried out to benefit the public.

In its report, the government laid down the schemes that have benefitted a large chunk of the population in the state through Shaadi Mubarak, KCR kits, Kalyana Laxmi, Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions among others.

According to the report, nearly 63 lakh farmers have been receiving Rythu Bandhu twice a year which equals Rs 5,000 per acre since 2018, while 60.83 lakh farmers have received the same for the Kharif season.

The Ministry of Culture will organize Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Delhi on June 2 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the event, officials said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)