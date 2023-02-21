A truck in Telangana caught fire on Tuesday (February 21) while carrying transformer oil in drums. The truck's engine overheated on Beeramgunda Road, Mumbai Highway leading to the incident. The massive fire spread till a car parked nearby. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The fire has been extinguished, confirmed the District Fire Officer, V Srinivas. Boy Dies of Injuries After Minor Rams Bike Into His Bicycle in Hyderabad, Case Registered.

Truck Carrying Oil in Drums Caught Fire in Telangana

Ranga Reddy, Telangana | A truck carrying transformer oil in drums caught fire due to engine overheating on Beeramguda Road, Mumbai Highway. Fire also spread to a car parked nearby. No casualties or injuries. The fire has been extinguished: District Fire Officer V Srinivas pic.twitter.com/B7ocBl0qRu — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)