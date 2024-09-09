Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Telangana Excise Enforcement team on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly selling marijuana in turmeric packets and seized 10 packets of the narcotics in the state capital.

The excise officials busted the sales of marijuana in packets of turmeric powder in Doolpet, Hyderabad.

The accused, identified as Neha Bai, was arrested by Excise Enforcement officials with 10 packets of 'Ganja' hidden in turmeric packets.

The Excise Enforcement Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tirupati Yadav, Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) Nagaraj, and staff seized 10 packets of ganja hidden in turmeric packets and registered a case, leading to her arrest.

The Enforcement Director, VB Kamalasan Reddy, appreciated the Enforcement team for exposing the incident of selling ganja in turmeric packets."

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in the national capital, the Delhi Crime Branch seized more than one quintal of marijuana and nabbed two members of an interstate drug trafficking gang near Narela on Monday.

The Crime Branch acted upon some inputs about a supply of consignment of narcotics substances in the Delhi-NCR area.

Upon further development on the matter through field sources and technical analysis, it was revealed that the narcotic substances were being transported in a hidden cavity of a truck to the national capital from Odisha.

Accordingly, the crime branch also kept the phone of the suspected gang member on surveillance and laid down a trap following the information that the consignment would be delivered in the Narela area.

Upon interrogation of the two members, it was found that both were residents of Sonipat, Haryana, and were identified as Sahab Singh and Pradeep Kumar.

Accordingly, a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the crime branch. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

