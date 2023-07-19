Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): A group of people stabbed a young man to death for not giving them beer bottles on Monday in Rangareddy. The police registered a case against the accused people and arrested them.

According to Meerpet Sub Inspector, Govind Swamy, the brutal atrocity took place in Jillelguda under Meerpet Police Station where the police took action against the culprits immediately.

According to the police, Sai Varaprasad (23) who completed his degree was carrying beer bottles to his place. On his way, the accused Nitish Goud and his friends, a total of 4 people intercepted the victim in the middle of the road and tried to take the beer bottle by force leading to a fight.

The accused Nitish Goud took out a knife he had and stabbed the victim and the others cooperated with him. The incident took place near Jillelaguda at around 1:30 AM on Monday.

The victim was taken to a private hospital immediately. However, the hospital authorities refused to admit him due to a lack of facilities and heavy bleeding. He was then rushed to another hospital. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died on Monday night at around 11 PM.

"We have registered a case and all the accused are taken into custody," said Govind Swamy. (ANI)

