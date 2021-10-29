Hyderabad, Oct 29 (PTI) Telugu film personalities including superstar Chiranjeevi expressed anguish over the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar following a massive heart attack on Friday.

Expressing shock over the actor's death, Chiranjeevi in a tweet said, "Shocking, devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada/ Indian film fraternity as a whole. Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!."

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan termed the Kannada star's demise as a great loss to the film industry. He also offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Mahesh Babu expressed sadness over the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise.

"One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he said.

Junior NTR, a grandson of late N T Rama Rao, said he was heartbroken after learning about the passing of Puneeth Rajkumar.

"Heartbroken! Can't believe you have gone so soon," junior NTR tweeted, posting a photo of Puneeth Rajkumar.

