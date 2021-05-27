New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Ten additional judges of the Bombay High Court were elevated as permanent judges on Thursday, the Law Ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice, Justices Avinash Gunwant Gharote, Nitin Bhagawantrao Suryawanshi, Anil Satyavijay Kilor, Milind Narendra Jadhav, Mukund Govindrao Sewlikar, Virendrasingh Gyansingh Bisht, Debadwar Bhalchandra Ugrasen, Mukulika Shrikant Jawalkar, Surendra Pandharinath Tavade, and Nitin Rudrasen Borkar were to be judges of the Bombay High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before they are elevated as permanent judges.

While the sanctioned strength of the Bombay High Court is of 94 judges, it is functioning with 62, a shortfall of 32 judges, according to the latest data available on the website of the Department of Justice.

