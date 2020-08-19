Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 19 (ANI): A terrorist was apprehended after a joint search operation by security forces in Bandipora on the basis of inputs by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Op Chak Chanderger, Hajin, Bandipora. Joint search operation was launched yesterday evening in the orchards of Chak Chanderger based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. One terrorist was apprehended," Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

Also Read | Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020: Fireworks Take Place at Golden Temple in Amritsar (Watch Video).

One Pistol with a magazine and four rounds were recovered, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)