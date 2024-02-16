Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 16 (ANI): A terrorist associate has been arrested along with arms and ammunition in the Lalpora area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kupwara Shobhit Saxena, while speaking to ANI said that a joint naka was laid by Kupwara Police, 28 RR and CRPF 162Bn at Gundimacher Bridge.

He further said that during checking, a suspicious movement of one person carrying a white colored bag who was coming from Lalpora towards Gundmacher was observed.

"Today morning, we received input from Army about a suspected terrorist movement here. We put up a joint naka in Lalpora area," he said.

He further said that one pistol, a few rounds of bullets and a few grenades have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

"We apprehended one suspected person and found one pistol, a few rounds of bullets and a few grenades from him. We took him to the Police station for further investigation. A mobile phone was also recovered," he said.

Saxena further said that an FIR has been registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

