Jalna, Jul 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said health workers found 13,000 people with various ailments through survey and screening during the 14- day lockdown in Jalna and that he had asked authorities to test them for coronavirus.

He also said liquid oxygen plants will be set up in Jalna and other parts of the state as it was an important requirement for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients.

There were complaints of private hospitals adding PPE kit charges in medical bills of COVID-19 patients, and the issue would be dealt with firmly, he said.

The minister said Jalna administration had made it mandatory for private doctors to serve in COVID-19 facilities for at least seven days.

