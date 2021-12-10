Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI): Polling was held peacefully on Friday in the biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from five Local Authorities' Constituencies for six seats.

The polling percentages were: Adilabad- 91.78 per cent, Nalgonda-97.01 per cent, Medak-99.22 per cent, Khammam - 96.09 per cent and Karimnagar (two seats) - 99.70 per cent, an official press release said.

The counting of votes would be taken up on December 14.

On November 26, TRS MLC K Kavitha and five other TRS candidates were elected uncontested to the Council in the biennial election from Local Authorities' Constituencies.

Kavitha, daughter of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was elected from the Nizamabad Local Authorities' Constituency.

The other TRS candidates elected to the Council were -- Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), K Damodar Reddy and Kasireddy Narayan Reddy (both from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities' Constituency) and Patnam Mahender Reddy and Sunkari Raju (both Ranga Reddy Local Authorities' constituency).

The election is being held from nine Local Authorities' constituencies for 12 seats due to retirement of sitting members on January 4, 2022.

