Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,51,375 with the addition of 301 cases, an official said on Saturday.

The virus also claimed 10 more lives on Friday, due to which the death toll in the district increased to 6,104.

The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is now 2.43 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,41,588 patients have recuperated from the infection, showing a recovery rate of 96.10 per cent.

There are 3,683 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,974 while the death toll is 1,196, another official said.

Meanwhile, 1,805 health workers were given COVID-19 vaccine at 23 centre in Thane on Friday, the district authorities said in a statement.

With this, a total of 6,739 health workers have been vaccinated in the district since the drive began last week.

Only 100 health workers are being administered the vaccine at each centre everyday, it said.

The vaccination target achieved till now in the district is 73.25 per cent, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)