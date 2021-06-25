Thane, Jun 25 (PTI) With the addition of 462 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,29,800, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 15 persons, the death toll in the district rose to 10,596.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate now stood at 2.00 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,15,621, while the death toll is 2,514, another official said.

