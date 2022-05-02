Thane, May 2 (PTI) With the addition of 19 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,09,071, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,893 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,612, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

