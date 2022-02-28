Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) Thane has reported 43 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,280, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 11,875, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | West Bengal | Normal Life Continues in Barrackpore of North 24 Parganas District Amid a … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

These new cases and death were reported on Sunday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

Also Read | Haryana | Three Staff Members of a CNG Pump on Delhi Gurugram Expressway Were Killed at … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,382, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)