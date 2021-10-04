Thane, Oct 4 (PTI) A senior citizen and his 35-year-old son were killed in a road accident in Shahapur in Thane district on Monday afternoon, police said.

Ganpat Nikame (65) and his son Niteen were traveling on a motorcycle when another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction rammed into them on Shenve-Shahapur road, an official said.

Yatin Pansare, the man who was riding the other motorcycle, also suffered serious injuries and has been hospitalised, he added.

