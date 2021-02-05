Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Friday took out a protest march in Maharashtra's Thane against the Centre over the rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske and Sena MLC Ravindra Phatak led the march to the district collectorate, in which several women party workers also took part.

The protesters raised slogans against the central government and demaded that the hike in fuel prices be withdrawn immediately.

"The Centre has stopped all sources of income of the civic corporations and is delaying its projects. This rise in fuel prices would add to the woes of the common citizens," Mhaske said.

