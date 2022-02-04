Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Further relaxing COVID-19 curbs, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to allow theatres, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools in the state to operate at full capacity.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Couple Arrested in Thane by Anti-Evasion Wing for GST Evasion of Rs 12 Crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with the Health Minister, senior officials and technical advisory committee representatives.

Also Read | Gold Demand Likely To Reach Pre COVID-19 Levels in 2022, Says Quantum MF.

"Certain curbs like- theatres, gyms, yoga centres, swimming pools among others to operate with 50 per cent capacity had continued. At today's meeting, it has been decided to relax these curbs by following certain precautionary measures," Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, he said the decision has been taken after considering the current COVID situation and the rate of hospitalisation which was 5-6 per cent in January, coming down to 2 per cent.

"Theatres and film industry had faced losses due to COVID, so aimed at creating a conducive atmosphere for them to carry on with their activities and for the benefit of the people, it has been decided that theatres can operate with 100 per cent seating capacity from tomorrow itself. Similarly gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools can also operate with full capacity," he added.

Stating that certain precautionary measures will be released in the form of a guidelines that has to be followed, the Minister said those going to theatres should wear masks compulsorily. Food items will not be allowed inside the cinema hall, he said.

Further two dose vaccination is mandatory for those entering theatres, gyms, yoga centres, swimming pools. "Authorities, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials will keep check on the implementation, and will take necessary action in case of any violation."

With the third wave of the pandemic receding, the government had recently decided to remove most of the curbs, including revoking the daily night curfew and 50 per cent seating limitation on pubs, restaurants, hotels and eateries, and allowing schools to resume physical classes in Bengaluru.

Earlier, the government had also lifted the weekend curfew.

With several new movies getting lined up for release, the government was under pressure from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

Stating that KFCC members have promised to abide by rules, the Minister in response to a question said, the rules and curbs in place for marriage and convention halls, will continue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)