New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday slammed the Congress after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined the invitation to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and said they have lost their mind as Ravana did in Treta Yug.

The Congress on Wednesday announced that Kharge, Sonia and Chowdhury have "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony, alleging that it has been made into a "political project" by the BJP and the RSS for "electoral gain".

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli told PTI, “The Congress is officially saying that its senior leaders will not be there in Ayodhya on January 22 should come as no surprise because over the last few decades, it really took no steps to see that there should be a temple in Ayodhya.”

The BJP leader said that the former Congress-led UPA government had in fact filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court to deny the existence of Lord Ram.

“They never wanted an early hearing of the issue. Now that a temple has come up there, the very fact that they are saying they won't be there is part of what they have always believed. They didn't want a temple there," he added.

Kohli said the Congress' allegation that it is an event of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is just “an excuse”.

“Because in reality, this does not fit with the Congress party's own thinking. Otherwise they would have been there out of affection for Lord Ram and would have been in Ayodhya and share the excitement of millions of Indians all across the world and India,” the BJP leader added.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also derided the Congress leaders for declining the invitation, saying that “Ram Rajya of Treta Yug” is back in India today under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule and those who will not attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 will “repent” for the rest of their life.

In a veiled reference to the Congress, Tiwari expressed “surprise” over the Ram temple trust extending invitations to “those who never wanted construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and even filed an affidavit in the court calling Lord Ram an imaginary figure”.

“Yet they have been invited. Despite this they have lost their mind. I realise that Ravana had also lost his mind in Treta Yug,” Tiwari told PTI.

“As per scriptures, Treta Yug will start soon after Kalyuga. I feel that it (Treta Yug) has already begun in times of Narendra Modi. It's the start of Ram Rajya,” he added.

On the opposition charge that the BJP is using the Ram temple consecration ceremony in its bid to win the Lok Sabha polls, Tiwari took a dig and said the opposition parties can also “use” Lord Ram if that helps them in the elections anyway.

“Sing a 'bhajan' (devotional song) in Hindi or in Italian,” the BJP MP quipped and asked “who has stooped Sonia ji?”

