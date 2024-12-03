New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): A thin layer of smog engulfed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday as the air quality in the city remained in 'poor category'.

As per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI of Delhi measured is 274, as of 8 am.

Visuals from Akshardham temple, ITO, Anand Vihar, Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway, etc. shows that a layer of smog have engulfed the areas, resulting in the reduced visibility.

According to the data of CPCB, as of 8 am, the AQI at Anand Vihar stands at 294, 235 at ITO, 256 at IGI Airport (T3), 250 at Chandani Chowk and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 277 at Okhla Phase-2, 298 at Punjabi Bagh and Wazirpur, categorised as 'poor'.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court said 'no' to relaxing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to curb air pollution in Delhi and it will hear the parties on this aspect on the next date of hearing.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih also noted that none of the NCR states--Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh --complied with its direction to pay compensation to construction workers and directed the Chief Secretaries of these states to be present on next date virtually. The top court said that when it summons top officials then only the ball starts rolling.

The top court also clarified that it will permit relaxations only after observing a downward trend and said that it will hear the parties on Thursday on the aspects of modification of the applicability of GRAP IV.

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati showed data on AQI and suggestions for relaxation of GRAP IV but the court was not convinced observing that the AQI is not stable.

The SC directed the CAQM to take steps in communicating the mitigating measures to all concerned authorities and to coordinate efforts to ensure implementation of these mitigating measures. It also took into account the shocking things revealed from reports of court commissioners as it noted that there is a complete lack of coordination between MCD, Delhi Police, DPCC and other authorities and says that it is the responsibility of the commission to coordinate activities of all these entities with a view to ensure that measures are implemented.

SC also directed the Delhi Police to ensure that members of the bar who are court commissioners are adequately protected. (ANI)

