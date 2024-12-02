Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Refuses To Relax GRAP 4 Curbs, Says Relaxations Only After Observing Downward Trend

The Supreme Court on Monday, December 2, said that stringent Graded Response Action Plan 4 (GRAP-IV) would continue to be in operation. The Supreme Court said it will permit relaxations in GRAP 4 only after observing a downward trend in air pollution in Delhi, adding that it will hear the parties on Thursday, December 5, on the aspects of modification of applicability of GRAP IV. The Supreme Court has directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take immediate steps to communicate air quality mitigation measures to all relevant authorities. The court emphasized the need for effective coordination between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and other agencies to ensure the proper implementation of these measures. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Chokes As Air Quality Stays in ‘Very Poor’ Category for 7th Day (Watch Video).

Delhi Air Pollution

Supreme Court says no to relaxation on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to curb air pollution in Delhi, clarifying that it will permit relaxations only after observing a downward trend. SC says that it will hear the parties on Thursday (5th December) on the…

