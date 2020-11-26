New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Constitution Day is a day to express gratitude to the makers of our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to building the India of their dreams.

In a tweet on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said, "We began to observe 26th November as Constitution Day in 2015. Since then, people across India have been marking it with great fervour. This is a day to express gratitude to the makers of our Constitution and to reiterate our commitment to building the India of their dreams."

In another tweet, he said, "In 2010, to mark 60 years of the Constitution, we organised the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in Surendranagar, Gujarat. A replica of the Constitution was placed on an elephant and the procession covered parts of the city. I too walked in that procession. It was a unique tribute!"

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the document. (ANI)

