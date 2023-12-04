Sindhudurg, December 4: This is that period of Indian history that will write the future of the country not just for 5-10 years but for the coming centuries, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attending the Navy Day celebrations in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg on Monday. Addressing the gathering at the Navy Day celebrations, PM Modi said, "This is that period of India's history, which is going to write the future not just of 5-10 years but for the coming centuries. The World is seeing the rise of a 'Vishwa Mitra (friend of the world) in India."

He said that in the last 10 years, India became the 5th largest economy from 10th place and is rapidly moving towards the third spot. Prime Minister underlined that central and state governments are determined to preserve the forts and forts built during the period of Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj where hundreds of crores of rupees are being spent on the conservation of these heritages in the entire Maharashtra including Konkan. "Heritage as well as development, this is our path to a developed India," the Prime Minister said adding that it would also increase tourism in the area and create new employment and self-employment opportunities. PM Narendra Modi Unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg District (Watch Videos)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also witnessed operational demonstrations by Indian Navy's ships and special forces. Lamenting that it was the maritime power of India that first came under attack by foreign powers, the Prime Minister said that India which was famous for making boats and ships, lost control of the sea and thereby lost strategic-economic strength. As India is moving towards development, the Prime Minister emphasized regaining the lost glory and highlighted the government's unprecedented impetus to the Blue Economy.

He mentioned the port-led development under 'Sagarmala' and said that India is moving towards harnessing the full potential of its oceans under the 'Maritime Vision'. He informed that the government has made new rules to promote merchant shipping, leading to the number of seafarers in India increasing by more than 140 per cent in the last 9 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed as per Indian culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "With the emotion of feeling pride in our heritage, I am proud to announce that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed as per the Indian culture. We are also working on increasing women's power in our defence forces. I want to congratulate the Navy for appointing the country's first woman commanding officer on a naval ship." Congratulating the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day, PM Modi said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj knew the importance of the power that lies in the seas. Indian Navy Ranks to be Renamed As Per Indian Culture, Announces PM Narendra Modi at Navy Day 2023 Celebrations in Sindhudurg (Watch Video)

"My greetings to all the members of the Navy family. I am fortunate to extend greetings on Navy Day from this Sindhudurg Fort. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj knew the importance of the power of the sea. His slogan meant, 'The one who can control the sea is the most powerful'," he said. The Prime Minister further expressed his happiness that the epaulettes worn by naval officers will have a symbol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army.

"Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the nation is moving forward, leaving the mentality of dependence behind. I am happy that the epaulettes worn by our Naval officers will now have a sight of the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. New epaulettes will now have a symbol of Shivaji Maharaj's army. It is my fortune that I had the opportunity to connect the Naval flag with the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said. Emphasising that people have defeated the politics of pessimism and have vowed to move ahead in every field, PM Modi said, "This vow will take us towards a developed India. This vow will bring back the pride that this country deserves. The history of India is not just the 1000-year-old slavery, defeat and disappointment. The history of India is of victory, bravery, knowledge, science, art and our naval expertise."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Monday. Prime Minister Modi also attended the Navy Day 2023 celebrations in Sindhudurg and inspected the Guard of Honour at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district. Earlier today, Rajnath Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given much importance to the operational needs of the Indian Navy, which was not given previously.

Addressing the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "A decade ago, it was believed that the threats faced by the country were only land-based. And the Navy was not given much importance. But when PM Modi came to power, he rose above this limited mentality and focused on the Navy, along with the Army and the Air Force. Today, the Indian Navy is moving towards indigenisation rapidly."

"A few months ago, the first indigenous aircraft carrier was commissioned by PM Modi. Earlier, most equipment used to be imported, but now we have become a builder Navy from the buyer Navy," he added. On the occasion, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had the foresight to invest in sea power."The PM commissioned our indigenous aircraft carrier last year and the new insignia of the Navy was also unveiled. The new insignia is inspired by the royal seal of Shivaji Maharaj. After 300 years of subjugation, Chhatrapati Shivaji carved out 'Swarajya'. He had the foresight to invest in sea power. Sindhudurg Fort here is the testament to his important message, that is one who controls the seas is powerful," the Navy Chief said.

Adding that the Indian Navy is working hard to make India a developed nation till 2047, Navy Chief R Hari Kumar said, "We are moving forward. Dec 4, 1971, gives us inspiration when our missile boats destroyed the Karachi harbour in an operation. The Navy is committed to national security and fulfilling the expectations of the nation." The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate "Operation Trident," the Navy's audacious attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 War.

