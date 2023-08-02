New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) After a Delhi court on Wednesday ordered the de-sealing of Uphaar cinema hall, the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) said that with the value of real estate soaring, those behind the death of 59 cinemagoers "have gained hugely" following the verdict.

AVUT president Neelam Krishnamoorthy said the value of Uphaar cinema has gone up exponentially to the tune of 26 to 30 times its value in 1997, when a massive blaze killed 59 people.

Also Read | Delhi Government Schools See Increase in Pass Percentage in Class 12 Board Results After Compartment Exams.

"The murderers therefore, with Uphaar back in their hands, have gained hugely with the value of real estate soaring. But we, the victims of Uphaar tragedy, what have we gained? And where should we go to ask for justice," Krishnamoorthy asked.

A court here ordered the de-sealing of Uphaar cinema hall saying absolutely no purpose would be served to keep the property sealed.

Also Read | GST Council Meeting: 28% Tax on Online Gaming, Casinos and Horse Racing Will Be Implemented From October 1.

The court noted that the CBI, Delhi Police and Krishnamoorthy have already given their "no objection" to the Supreme Court to return the theatre to the applicant.

Krishnamoorthy asked, "Since the court in its wisdom has decided to release Uphaar cinema today and give it back to the convicts Sushil and Gopal Ansal, I am forced to ask a question: who in this legal battle has lost and who has benefited?"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)