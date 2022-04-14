New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three men involved in the murder of a man in Delhi's Sangam Vihar and confiscated eight live cartridges from the possession of the accused people.

The arrested trio, identified as Mohd. Rashid alias Gudda (43), Deepak alias Deepu (32), and Rohit alias Debu (22), have been found allegedly involved in 10 other cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, vehicle theft, threatening, hurt intimidation, assault on police, and arms act in the national capital.

"We received information about the arrival of Gudda and Deepu near Khanpur Red Light to meet their associate, where the STF spotted them and apprehended them from the location at around 9.45 PM on Wednesday," the police said.

The police confiscated one semi-automatic pistol of .32 with 2 live cartridges from Gudda and four live cartridges of .315 from the possession of Deepu.

Debu was arrested by the police at around 1.30 AM on Thursday from a place near Kalkaji Mandir. They have recovered a single-shot pistol with two live cartridges from him.

According to the police, the accused have admitted their offence and disclosed that on 28 March 2022, Rahul and his family had allegedly beaten Gudda for which he had sustained a head injury. "Thus to avenge the humiliation, the heavily armed accused persons had gone to Rahul's shop," the police said.

On Sunday evening, Rahul's uncle, Hukum Singh was allegedly murdered inside their shop and the entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the law. (ANI)

