Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) Police here arrested three persons for allegedly duping people by promising through fake websites helicopter tickets for the visit to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, officials said on Wednesday.

Police registered three FIRs in Katra on the basis of complaints regarding fake online helicopter ticket booking fraud for the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, they said.

After the registration of cases, special teams were formed and dispatched to various parts of the country for the arrest of the accused involved in the commission of crime, they said.

A police team after hectic investigation zeroed in on some places in Bihar and subsequently raided various locations and arrested Ashok Mistri, Santosh Kumar and Lakhpati Paswan, and seized incriminating material from their possession, they said.

All of them were brought to Katra after obtaining transit remand from a competent court.

During investigation, 40 fake websites were identified and blocked, they said.

Amit Gupta, SSP, Reasi, advised all pilgrims to use only the official website of the SMVD Shrine Board for booking services such as helicopter tickets and not to fall prey to the fraudulent advertisements issued by unauthorised websites offering confirmed helicopter tickets and the sale of prasad.

