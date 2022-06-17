Gurugram, Jun 17 (PTI) Three men were arrested for running a fake call centre in Palam Vihar area, police here said on Friday.

They were identified as Mukul, Sameer and Tushar.

This fake call centre was being operated in a rented house and was allegedly cheating foreign nationals on the pretext of providing technical assistance to them, police officials said.

An FIR has been registered at cybercrime police station under sections of fraud and IT act, police said.

Three laptops, four mobiles and Rs 30,000 cash have been recovered from their possession, they added.

"We are further questioning the three," Indivar, ACP, cyber crime, said.

