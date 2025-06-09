Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jun 9 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, escaped from a detention centre in Jharkhand's Hazaribad district on Monday, an official said.

The centre is located on the campus of Jaiprakash Narayan Central Jail under Lohsinghna police station limits.

Also Read | Gwalior: Cops Foil Woman’s Suicide Bid As She Sits on Railway Tracks With Her Minor Son To End Their Lives After Being Insulted by Husband in Front of Family.

"Three Bangladeshi nationals, who were kept in the detention centre, escaped in the morning," Hazaribag deputy commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh said.

They were identified as Reena Khan, resident of Ghazipur, Nipah Akhtar Khusi, resident of Chattogram, and Md Nazmul Hang from Bagerhat.

Also Read | Dhiman Chakma Arrested: Odisha IAS Officer Caught Red-Handed for INR 10 Lakh Bribe Sent to Judicial Custody; INR 47 Lakh in Cash Recovered From His House (Watch Video).

Reena was shifted from Jamtara jail to the detention centre on February 4, 2022, Nipah from Ranchi jail on September 28, 2024 and Nazmul from Dumka jail on March 1, 2025, a police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)