Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered an FIR under the provisions of section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), section 75 (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, including a woman, an official said.

He said the trio, who had a dispute with the woman, visited her house in Dombivili town on Wednesday morning. One of them allegedly held her from behind, while the other accused touched her inappropriately and verbally abused her.

No arrests have been made in the case, and a probe is underway, he said.

