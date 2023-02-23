Kanpur (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Three policemen were arrested on Thursday for allegedly robbing Rs 5.3 Lakh from a businessman here in Sachendi, Kanpur Nagar, a senior officer said.

They have been identified as Sub-Inspector Yatish Singh and Rohit Singh, and Head Constable Abdul Rafe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Dhull said.

Rohit Singh was posted at Sachendi Police Station, while others were attached with the DCP West headquarters, Dhull said.

The arrested policemen have been placed under suspension and would be produced before the court on Friday, the DCP added.

He told PTI that the arrest had been made on the complaint of Satyam Sharma, a businessman from Sikandara in Kanpur Dehat.

Sharma walked into the Sachendi Police Station and reported the robbery to Station House Officer (Sachendi) PK Singh, he said.

Sharma alleged that he was on his way to his house when his car was intercepted in Chakeri by three men, one of them was in uniform while others were in civil dress.

The three told him they were police and threatened him to hand over the money otherwise he will be framed in fake criminal case, he said in his complaint.

The three accused snatched Rs 5.3 lakh he was carrying, the bizman alleged.

After he got the complaint, the SHO immediately launched a probe and arrested the three policement, the DCP said, adding they are also being subjected to a departmental inquiry.

