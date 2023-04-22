Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Three people, including two brothers, died near a village here on Saturday evening when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car, police said.

The deceased were identified as Iftekhar Husain (25), Nawab Husain (23) and Malika (21).

The accident took place near Buada village under the Khatauli police station area when the victims were returning home after celebrating Eid, local SHO Sanjeev Kumar said.

He said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the car driver was arrested.

