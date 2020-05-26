India News | Three Flights Arrive in Goa, 10 Cancelled

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 26 (ANI): Thirteen flights were scheduled to arrive in Goa on the partial resumption of domestic flights in the country but three landed on Monday, a senior official said.

State Health Secretary Nila Mohanan told in a press conference that 13 flights were originally scheduled to arrive in Goa but ten of them were cancelled.

Also Read | Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Issues Domestic Flight Schedule For May 26 & 27, Check Details.

"The first flight came from Bengaluru while two others landed from Delhi," she said, adding that some of the flights were cancelled even as the passengers were ready to fly.

Mohanan said there was no confusion due to Standard Operating Procedure adopted by the Goa government.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 13-Year Old Dalit Girl Becomes Pregnant After Being Gangraped by Three Men in Bharatpur District, Case Registered.

The State government has adopted SOP under which the passenger can provide COVID-19 negative certificate from an ICMR-certified lab and walk freely or test himself paying Rs 2,000 or opt for 14 days home quarantine.

She said that the same SOP would be applicable for travellers who arrive by road or train from Tuesday.

Mohanan said that the tourists have been discouraged from coming to the state as the advisory issued clearly states that the hotels are not operating.

"Only if you have a home here or arrangement to stay you should come. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, the hotels are not allowed to start hospitality services," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)