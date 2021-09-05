Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 9,54,129, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 8,954 people have died from the infection in the state since its outbreak last year. The fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ganganagar.

The number of active cases also came down to 82 in the state.

So far, 9,45,093 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

