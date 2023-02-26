New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly abducting and thrashing a man for establishing a relationship with the sister of one of the accused, police said on Sunday.

A sophisticated pistol with three cartridges and a country-made gun with one round were recovered from the trio, identified as Arun (24), Kamal (34) and Anurag (23), they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Release 13th Instalment of Rs 16,800 Crore Under PM-KISAN Tomorrow.

The victim -- Vasant Vihar resident Naveen -- reported the incident on Thursday.

The alleged assault took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when Naveen was waiting for an autorickshaw near Masoodpur Community Centre after attending his friend's wedding.

Also Read | Punjab: Two Gangsters Accused in Sidhu Moosewala Murder Killed in Fight Among Inmates in Goindwal Sahib Jail (Watch Video).

At that time, five-six men arrived on motorcycles and allegedly thrashed him with sticks, the police said.

They then took him to Bhanwar Singh Camp in Vasant Vihar around 1.30 am. There, he was thrashed again before being dumped at the bus stop in Munirka.

Naveen called the police with the help of local residents and was admitted in a nearby hospital.

The accused trio was apprehended using local intelligence and scientific methods, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

Kamal, a resident of Kusumpur Pahari, has disclosed that he was earlier arrested for his involvement in many cases under the Arms Act, attempt to murder and robbery. He was earlier an active member of the Kishor gang, he said.

The accused was informed by an associate that Naveen was in a relationship with his sister. Seeking to teach the man a lesson, the accused planned and executed the assault, Manoj said.

Efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)