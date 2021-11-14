Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): As many as three people have been arrested on the charges of dowry death, the police said on Saturday.

Sudhir Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra said that a woman, who got married in 2020, was found dead on Friday under suspicious circumstances.

Five people were booked after a case was registered under Section 304 (b) (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code by the victim's brother.

"Victim's brother has filed a case under IPC Section 304 (b) (dowry death) against five people of which three have been arrested. The other two are on run. There is peace in the area as we have deployed police force," Singh said.

"A woman who got married 1 year back was found dead on Friday under suspicious circumstances. We got the information that she killed herself and was found hanging through a fan ceiling," he added. (ANI)

