Noida, Jun 6 (PTI) Three alleged drug traffickers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after over 130 kg of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 40 lakh was recovered from their car on Monday, police officials said.

The recovery of the contraband in Greater Noida near Delhi comes within two days of a major haul of 564 kg of cannabis that was smuggled from the Odisha-Telangana border for sale in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The accused in Monday's incident were held near Pari Chowk metro station in a combined operation by officials of the local Knowledge Park police station and the Noida unit of the UP police's Special Task Force (STF), they said.

“The trio was in the car when they were held by the police and STF officials near the metro station. 133 kg of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 40 lakh was seized from their possession,” a police spokesperson said.

“During initial probe, the accused told the police that they had procured the contraband from Odisha and brought it for supply in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR),” the spokesperson added.

Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Sharma, Mohd Wasim, both natives of Meerut district, and Shoib Khan, who hails from Baghpat, the officials said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and three other members of the gang have been identified but they are at large, the police said.

The car used for transporting the contraband has been impounded and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

In a major haul three days ago, the STF had on Saturday seized over 564 kilogrammes of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 1.50 crore and arrested eight persons in Greater Noida, according to officials.

The cannabis was procured from the border region of Odisha and Telangana and brought through Madhya Pradesh for delivery in the NCR and western UP, the officials said.

