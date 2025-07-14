Bijapur, Jul 14 (PTI)A teenage girl and two other persons were injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the three persons, residents of Dhangol village under Madded police station limits, had gone to a nearby forest to collect mushrooms, a police official said.

They inadvertently came in contact with the pressure IED, which exploded causing injuries to their legs and faces, he said.

The three persons -- identified as Chidem Kanhaiya (24), Korse Santosh (26) and Kavita Kudiam (16) -- were shifted to Bijapur district hospital, he said.

Naxalites often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel, who use such routes during anti-Naxal operations inside forests.

Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by Naxalities in the past in the Bastar region, which includes Bijapur district.

