Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai on Thursday arrested three Kenyan women carrying illegally 937.78 grams of gold at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The NCB team intercepted the women and found out three packets containing a total of 17 pieces of gold from their vaginal and rectal cavities.

The case has been handed over to the customs authorities for further probe, said NCB official. (ANI)

