Jaisalmer, Jul 1 (PTI) Three people were killed and four others, including a bride and a groom, were seriously injured when their car overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred under the Mohangarh police station area when the marriage party was returning home, they said.

The car which had seven people in it, including the bride and the groom, was going to Boa village from Chundhi village. It overturned apparently due to the a burst, police said, adding three people died on the spot while four others suffered injuries.

The injured have been admitted to a state-run hospital, they said.

