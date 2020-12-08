Hardoi (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Three people died and five others were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Hardoi-Shahjahanpur road, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night when the car occupants were returning to Shahjahanpur from Lucknow after attending a wedding ceremony, they said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Comes Out of Alleged ‘House Arrest’, Claims Ploy to Stop Him From Visiting Protesting Farmers.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said eight people were travelling in the "speeding" car.

Three of them -- identified as Devendra (25), Sunil Kumar (33) and Akhilesh (50) -- died in the accident, while the remaining five were injured, the SP said.

Also Read | Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Says ‘Tough Reforms Difficult in India, We Have Too Much of Democracy’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)