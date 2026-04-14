Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) global director of cricket Tom Moody shed light on speedster Mayank Yadav's absence in the opening weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was due to a lack of match readiness rather than any concerns over fitness.

Mayank's journey has been far from straightforward. Injuries and long spells of rehabilitation have kept him out for over a year now. Yadav only played two matches in the IPL last season. His final game came on May 4, where he gave away 60 runs against the Punjab Kings.

Also Read | Dewald Brevis IPL Salary: Here's How Much CSK Batsman's Contract is Worth.

"Mayank is ready to go. He didn't come into our thinking early in the tournament because he was still a little underdone. Not from a fitness point of view - his fitness was good - but in terms of bowling loads and feeling comfortable at the crease," LSG global director of cricket Tom Moody said.

Moody said that Yadav is now ready for inclusion after putting in significant hard work, but his availability has created a selection dilemma, as the team's bowling unit has performed well even though the batting has not provided enough support.

Also Read | Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match?.

"We feel he is now at that point. He has worked exceptionally hard. But that does give us a selection headache because our bowling has been pretty solid so far. We just haven't produced the runs to support that," Moody added.

According to ESPNcricinfo, on the eve of LSG's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 14), Yadav spent some time doing spot bowling at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants currently sit seventh on the points table and will be aiming to mount a strong challenge against third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)